MHT CET 2021 Results at cetcell.mahacet.org, Steps to Download Scorecard

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the result of the MHT CET 2021 today, October 27 at its official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The result of both PCM (physics, chemistry, and mathematics) and PCB (physics, chemistry, and biology) will be declared. Candidates can download their scorecards using the registration number and password, however, the online portal is not loading. Candidates can expect the results anytime soon.

“Result of MHT-CET-2021 Online Entrance Examination conducted by State CET Cell for the academic year 2021-22 today on 27/10/2021 from 7.00 pm after logging of candidates https://mhtcet2021.mahacet.org It will be made available on this website," Maharashtra higher education minister Uday Samant tweeted.

Those who make it to the MHT CET 2021 merit list will get admission to the first-year engineering and technology, pharmacy, and agriculture courses across colleges in the state. Admissions will be conducted via the Centralized Counselling Process (CAP). The MHT CET cell is yet to release the schedule for the counselling process.

MHT CET 2021 result: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of MHT CET cell

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the MHT CET result 2021 link

Ste 3. Log in using required credentials like application number and password

Step 4. The MHT CET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Check the result and download it for future reference

Those who make it to the merit list will have to verify their documents and pay the admission fees to reserve their choice of seats at the respective colleges. They will also need to report to the colleges to confirm their admission.

The provisional answer key was released on October 11. The MHT CET exam will have no negative marking for any wrong answer. The exam was conducted between September 21 and October 1 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. Students who were unable to appear for the exam due to heavy rains in the state were allowed to appear for a re-exam on October 9 and 10.

