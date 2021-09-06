MHT CET 2021 Timetable Circulating on Social Media is Fake: CET Cell

After an examination schedule of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 surfaced on social media, the State Common Entrance Test Cell has clarified that the schedule is fake. The CET cell has issued an official notification regarding the same and said that MHT CET 2021 schedule is yet to be announced.

The CET cell in its official notification stated, “It has come to the notice of this office that a Schedule for CET Examinations is being circulated on Social Media. All Candidates are advised to note that the Schedule for CET Examinations is yet to be declared by the Competent Authority.” The CET cell has further advised the candidates not to trust such news and confirm the same from the official website.

The MHT CET is conducted to offer admission to various engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other undergraduate programmes at several institutes across the state. The online application was received between July and August. Earlier, the entrance exam for engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses was supposed to be held between September 4 and 10, however, it has been deferred for now. The newly revised schedule will be uploaded shortly on the official portal at mahacet.org.

MHT CET is a computer-based test that will be held at multiple examination centres across the state as well as outside the state in an online mode. The test will be conducted in two phases- the first phase for physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) and the second phase for physics, chemistry, and maths (PCM). Each section will comprise 100 marks and the exam duration will be of 90 minutes.

This year, there will be no common entrance test (CET) for non-professional courses, and admission to arts, science, and commerce colleges will be conducted based on the marks of Class 12.

