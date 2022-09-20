MHT CET 2022 Admission Portal Launched, Counselling Schedule Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test cell has launched the portal for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the academic year 2022-23. The cell will release the counselling process for the home state and other state candidates on the portal soon. Those who have qualified for the MHT CET CAP 2022 can access the portal on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET has released the scores for various subjects – physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics. Among the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group, a total of 13 students scored a cent percentile, whereas the number of students scoring a 100 percentile in the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group, stood at 14.

The counselling process will be held for candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the institutions such as government colleges, government-aided private colleges, private un-aided colleges, and university colleges. It is only after the registrations that the counselling schedule will get reflected on the portal. Those seeking admissions to BTech and BE programmes can also register and apply through the portal.

The candidates, after opening the portal, will have to register on it, followed by payment of fee, filling of choices, and locking of seats. The seat allotment will be done based on the score acquired by the candidate. Those who are not able to lock a seat in the first round, will be allowed to appear for the next round of counselling.

This year, a total of 6,05,944 candidates registered for the MHT CET examination. Among the total number of candidates, 2,82,070 candidates belonged to the PCM group, while 3,23,874 candidates belonged to the PCB group. The number of candidates were significantly higher than last year’s, where the total number of candidates stood at 5,17,132. The MHT CET announced the result for the exam held in 2022 on September 15.

