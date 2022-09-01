MHT CET 2022 Answer Key Today, Know How to Download, Raise Objections

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 answer key today, September 1. Once released, it will be available at cetcell.mahacet.org, or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2022 results will be out by September 15. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections regarding questions, if any through candidate login from September 2.

One can raise queries against the answer key through the candidate login as mentioned in the schedule. The deadline to submit the grievances is September 4 up to 5 pm and no more queries will be accepted after that. The final answer key and results will be prepared after considering the objections raised against the preliminary answer key.

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: How to Download

Step 1. Visit the official website – mahacet.org

Step 2. Click on the ‘MHT CET 2022 answer key’ download link

Step 3. Enter the application number and date of birth

Step 4. The MHT CET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Candidates can cross-check their answers with the MHT CET 2022 answer key

Step 6. Download or take a printout of the answer key for future use

The MHT CET 2022 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) group exam was conducted from August 5 to 11, and the PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group exam between August 12 to 2. The MHT CET 2022 re-exam for physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics (PCB and PCM) was held on August 29 for candidates who missed the exam due to technical issues like server failure, and heavy rain in the state. The total marks in each paper is 100. Candidates can check the official website of MHT CET, for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, from academic session 2023-24, equal weightage will likely be given to MHT CET and class 12 marks for admission to colleges. The decision to give 50 per cent weightage to class 12 marks has already been approved in principle but the state is yet to decide on how it would bring parity between the scores across various boards. Further, the exam might also be held twice a year.

