MHT CET 2022 Counselling Begins, Round 1 Final Merit List on October 12

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has commenced the counselling process for candidates who have cleared MHT CET 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the counselling process at cetcell.mahacet.org, or fe2022.mahacet.org. The last date to apply and upload required documents is October 4 by 4 pm.

The provisional merit list will be released on October 7. Students will then be allowed to submit their grievances from Sept 8 to 10, up till 5 pm. The final merit for round 1 will be out on October 12. The whole counselling process will take place in three rounds. It is being held for admissions to BE, BTech, or master of engineering (5-year integrated) courses.

The online submission and confirmation of options for CAP round 1 is from October 13 to 15. The provisional allotment list for the first round will be released on October 18. Candidates have to accept or float their seats between October 19 to 21, up to 3 pm. Those accepting the seats will have to report to the allotted institute and verify their documents.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for registration link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the form with required details, upload documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the acknowledgment form for future use

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Application fees

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 800. Those belonging to reserved categories will have to pay Rs 600. For NRI, OCI, PIO and FN candidates, the application fees is Rs 5,000.

As per the official notice, the “facility of online registration and documents verification, confirmation of application form for admission to seats other than CAP seats shall be continued till 17th November, 2022 up to 5.00 PM by Facilitiation Center.” The CAP round 2 will continue till October 31 and round 3 till November 17. The commencement of academic activities for all institutes will begin from November 1.

