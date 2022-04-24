MHT CET 2022: New Dates to Exam Pattern, All You need to Know

Recently, in a big announcement, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced that the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) for engineering admissions in the state has been postponed to August.

Meanwhile, the CET Cell has extended the last date to fill in the application forms for the Maharashtra CET Exam 2022. Candidates interested in applying for MHT CET 2022 can fill in their application forms for MHT CET 2022 on the official CET Cell website – cetcell.mahacet.org. Applicants can fill the application form with a late fee of Rs 500 till 23 April.

Candidates must further note that those who fill the MHT CET 2022 application form before the last date will be able to download the admit card a few days before the exam. Candidates will be able to download the MHT CET admit card 2022 through application number and password.

The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister, Uday Samant made the announcement on Thursday on this official Twitter handle. The minister in his tweet said, “The CET is postponed to August due to JEE and NEET.”

— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) April 21, 2022

The minister informed that the decision was taken keeping in mind the NEET and JEE Main 2022 exam. The revised schedule for the MHT-CET 2022 will be declared soon on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2022: Exam pattern

The MHT CET is held for admission to Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses at participating institutions across Maharashtra. The exam is conducted in two groups – PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology). It is a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) exam, which will three question papers – Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, and Biology. The total marks in each paper will be 100. The questions of MHT CET 2022, as per the exam pattern issued by the CET Cell, will be based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education syllabus.

