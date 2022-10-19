MHT CET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared on cetcell.mahacet.org, Choice Filing Begins

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2022 results for the provisional seat allotment for round 1 at cetcell.mahacet.org. The result was announced on Tuesday, October 18. Candidates who have got a seat, must remember that they will be allowed to edit their choices and preferences till Wednesday, 19 October.

To examine the MHT CET 2022 seat allocation, candidates must log in to the candidate portal using their application number and password. Candidates who have been offered a spot must log in between October 19 and October 21 to accept the offer. Candidates must report to the designated institute by October 21 after accepting the appointment. Candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and are ineligible to participate in subsequent rounds of seat allocation if they acquire a seat according to their first preference.

MHT CET 2022: How to check results?

Those of you who had appeared for the exam and now wants to check it can see on the official website by following these steps.

Step 1. Visit fe2022.mahacet.org.

Step 2. Click on the “candidate login” tab.

Step 3. Login to sung application ID and password.

Step 4. MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 seat allotment will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the allotment and exercise the required option.

Step 6. Click on the “Submit” button.

Candidates who are offered a seat but opt to self-freeze it after receiving it must pay an acceptance fee and are not permitted to participate in subsequent rounds of distribution. Candidates who are offered a seat that is not their first choice but would want a better seat must select the option to “not freeze” for a better seat and must pay the seat acceptance fee online using their login. Further, students can check all the latest details from the Maharashtra CET Cell websites, which are cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org, for candidates to stay informed.

