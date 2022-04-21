MHT CET 2022 to be Held in August, Dates Changed After Clash With JEE, NEET

In a big announcement, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has confirmed that the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) for engineering admissions in the state has been postponed to August. As of now, the new dates for the exam have not been announced, however, the minister said that the dates will soon be out.

The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister, Uday Samant made the announcement on Thursday on this official Twitter handle. The minister in his tweet said, “The CET is postponed to August due to JEE and NEET.”

JEE आणि NEET परीक्षांच्या मुळे CET परीक्षा ऑगस्ट पहिल्या आठवड्यात होईल.. तारखा लवकरच जाहीर करू. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) April 21, 2022

The announcement of the exam date postponement comes after scores of students were demanding the state government for changing the exam dates as CET earlier dates were clashing with other state board and college entrance exams dates. Many students had also raised these concerns in the social media platforms, including Twitter.

Sir pls do something for MHTCET postponement…..MHTCET dates are clashing with CBSE Exams and JEE mains 1st attempt….Pls help us🙏🙏 — Radhika Tayade (@TayadeRadhika) April 20, 2022

@samant_uday ji plz postpone mhtcet exam our cbse last paper is on 15 ….this exam are future deciding so where should we focus board or cet.. also we have to study revise and give mock tests for jee ….so kindly look forward to this problem .we are already so tensed..🙏🙏 — ANKUSH (@ankushtayade412) April 21, 2022

After multiple complaints from students, the exam dates have been changes not just once but thrice now. As per the first exam schedule, the Maharashtra CET was going to be held in the testing window of June 11 to 28, 2022. The schedule was later revised for JEE-Main. Now, as per the latest schedule the MHT CET will be held in August.

MHT CET 2022: Exam pattern

The MHT CET is held for admission to Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses at participating institutions across Maharashtra. The exam is conducted in two groups – PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology). It is a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) exam, which will three question papers – Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, and Biology. The total marks in each paper will be 100. The questions of MHT CET 2022, as per the exam pattern issued by the CET Cell, will be based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education syllabus.

Registration for MHT CET 2022 is going on. Candidates can go to mhtcet2022.mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org and apply for the test.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.