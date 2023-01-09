MHT CET 2023 Exam Schedule Released at cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 exam schedule on the official website. Candidates can check the MHT CET 2023 exam dates at MHT CET official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.in.

The MAH- MBA/MMS-CET examination will be held on March 18 and March 19, 2023. The CET examination for MAHL.L.B.5Yrs. (Five-Year Integrated Course) will be held on April 1, 2023. The MAHL.L.B.3Yrs.-CET exam will be conducted on May 2 and May 3, 2023.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test examination dates for B.E and B.Tech courses will be conducted on May 9, May 10, May 11, May 12, and May 13 for PCM courses and from May 15, May 16, May 17, May 18, May 19 and May 20 for PCB courses.

Read | BITS Pilani Announces Largest Alumni Donation in its History

The candidates will be able to apply for admission to degree courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Pharm.D for Academic Year 2023-24. The questions will be asked from Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus in the CET exam.

After completing the MHT CET 2023 registration process candidates are advised to note down their MHT CET login IDs and password for future reference. For the general category, candidates’ qualifying percentage will be 45 per cent to qualify for MHT CET 2023 whereas the candidates of the reserved category will need 40 per cent to qualify for the exam. The candidates are advised to fill out the MHT CET application form before the last date on the official website.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is a state-level exam conducted every year for admission in B.E, B.Tech, and B.Pharm courses. These courses are offered by Government and Private institutions across different states of India. The candidates of their states are also eligible to appear for the MHT CET exam.

In 2022, a total of 6,05,944 candidates registered for the MHT CET examination. Among the total number of candidates, 2,82,070 candidates belonged to the PCM group, while 3,23,874 candidates belonged to the PCB group. The number of candidates were significantly higher than last year’s, where the total number of candidates stood at 5,17,132. The MHT CET announced the result for the exam held in 2022 on September 15.

Read all the Latest Education News here