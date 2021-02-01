MHT CET Admissions 2021: Institute-level BTech Counselling to Begin from Feb 5, Details Here

The institutional-level round of MHT CET BTech counselling 2021 will begin from February 5. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) cell will conduct the counselling process. On February 5, the cut-off dates for all admissions will be released, while on February 6, all the concerned colleges will have to upload the candidates’ information. Every year, the authorities conduct three Common Admission Process (CAP) rounds for engineering admissions but this year only two rounds of MHT CET CAP 2021 will be conducted by the cell.

Candidates can find all the required updates and information on the official website of MHT CET at www.cetcell.mahacet.org.

Based on the merit and performance of the students the seat allotment in MHT CET counselling will be done. The first round of the MHT CET CAP concluded on January 20, 2021, while the MHT CET CAP round 2 completed on January 31, 2021.

Documents required

Here is the list of documents which all the candidates will have to bring with them as their selection also depends upon document verification:

1. Certificates and marksheets of Class 11 and Class 12

2. Candidates belonging to Maharashtra will have to bring Domicile certificate

3. Eligibility certificate for economically weaker section

4. Character certificate

5. Caste Certificate (if applicable)

6. Migration certificate

7. Domicile Certificate (if applicable)

8. School-leaving certificate

Participating universities

Several universities participate in the MHT CET CAP 2021 counselling process. These are are: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded, Mumbai University, SNDT Women's University, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University Jalgaon, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Shivaji University, Solapur University, Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University and Gondwana University.

About Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET)

The colleges or universities of Maharashtra offering admissions for the streams including engineering, pharmacy, fine arts, law, architecture and other programmes conduct the MHT CET examinations. For getting the admission students are first required to qualify the entrance test after which the counselling process is held.