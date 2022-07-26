MHT CET Admit Card 2022 to be out Today at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org; Check How to download

The State CET Cell, Maharashtra is all set to release the MHT CET 2022 admit card today, on July 26. Applicants will be able to download the MHT CET admit card through the official website of MHT CET at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

Candidates who had earlier applied for the MHT CET 2022, will be able to download the admit card. Candidates must remember that the login credentials required to download the admit card of MHT CET 2022 are application number and password.

MHT CET 2022 exam date is August 5 to 11 for PCM group while for PCB group exam will be conducted from August 12 to 20.

