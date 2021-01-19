MHT CET Centralized Admission Process Revised Schedule For BPharm Courses Released; Details Here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has released the revised schedule for admission to BPharm courses at mahacet.org. Students seeking admission to first-year undergraduate Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) courses and Pharm D courses can check the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 schedule by visiting the official site. As per the MHT CET dates, the online submission and confirmation of option form of the Centralised Admission Process, commonly known as CAP, Round 2 through the candidate’s login will start from January 21 to January 22.

As per the MHT CET BPharm and PharmD dates, the students can report to the allotted institutes and confirm their admission by submitting required documents and pay the CAP Round 2 fees between January 27 and January 29, 2021.

MHT CET CAP Schedule For BPharm, PharmD Courses

Candidates need to accept their allotment seats between January 12 - January 20

Reporting to the Allotted Institute for admission confirmation by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round 1 - January 12 - January 20

Display of Revised Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-2 - January 21

Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 2 - January 21-22

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-2 documents ( if any) for verification Online] - January 25

Seat allotment acceptance in CAP round 2 should be done within January 27-29

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round 2 - January 27-29

The academic year begins from January 21

The cut-off date for admissions to all courses for the Academic Year 2020-21 - February 5

For Institutes: Last date of uploading the data (details of admitted candidates) - February 6