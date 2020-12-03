MHT CET Counselling Schedule 2020 Released for BFA Admissions at mahacet.org

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Counselling 2020 schedule for admission to Bachelor of Fine Arts courses in the state has been released. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has made the MHT CET BFA Counselling 2020 schedule available on its official website mahacet.org. This counselling will be done for those who have given the MAH AAC CET 2020 examination.

Common Application process or CAP registrations for undergraduate admissions 2020 will commence from December 5. According to an official notification, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will most likely be releasing the MAH AAC CET 2020 Final Scorecard on December 14. It is on the basis of this final scorecard that will be released by the exam authority, a provisional merit list for MAH CET 2020 Counselling for BFA Admission will be prepared.

All candidates must ensure that they log onto the MAH AAC CET 2020 portal and download their final scorecards. Here is a look at the important dates that you must keep a track of if you are eligible for the counselling process:

1. Online Registration - December 5 to December 10

2. E-Verification of Documents - December 7 to December 11

3. MAH AAC CET 2020 Final Scorecard Release - December 14

4. Display of Provisional Merit List - December 14

5. Grievance Resolution for merit list - December 15

6. Display of Final Merit List - December 16

All candidates must note that the final score card for the MAH AAC CET 2020 will be uploaded after 4:00 PM on the official website on December 14. Those candidates who have any grievances regarding the MAH AAC CET 2020 scorecard must ensure that they submit the same between 7:00 AM to 11:59 PM on December 15. No grievance submission will be accepted after this period. The final MAH AAC CET 2020 merit list too is likely to be released after 4 PM on the official Maharashtra Common Entrance Test website.

The aspirants have also been advised to keep a constant check on the official website so that they do not miss any important notifications or updates.