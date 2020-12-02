MHT CET Law 2020 Result Declared at Mahacet.org; How to Check

MHT CET Law Result 2020 | The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on Tuesday declared the result of MHT CET LLB 3 years 2020 examination. Those candidates who had appeared for the MAH CET LLB 3 years 2020 exam can check their results at the official website at mahacet.org. This year Mugdha Vasant Patwardhan, Yukti Arora, Aniruddha Omkar Shidhaya and Vrinda Bhola have jointly topped the MHT CET Law 2020 Exam with 118/150 score. In the MHT CET LLB 3 years 2020 examination result document, the details of the candidate have been equated by the score that they have got out of 150.

In order to check the results of the MHT CET LLB 3 years 2020 examination, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage look for a link that reads, “Click Here for Result of MAH-LL.B.3 Years CET 2020”

Step 3: The MHT CET LLB 3 year Results 2020 will open in a pdf format in a new page

Step 4: Check your result against Registered Roll Number or Name

Step 5: Download or take a print out of the MHT CET LLB 3 years 2020 examination result for your future reference

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test cell conducted the MHT CET law 2020 examination on November 2 and November 3. This examination was conducted for admission to the three year LLB programme at different colleges and institutes across Maharashtra.

Those who qualify this examination will be eligible to appear for counselling round. The counselling process will be beginning soon. The schedule of the same will be shared with those candidates who have qualified this examination.

Meanwhile, the state CET Cell declared the MHT CET result 2020 for the PCM and PCB group on November 28.