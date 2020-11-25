MHT CET Law Result 2020: Maharashtra LLB 3-year Entrance Exam Scores Expected to be Out Soon at mahacet.org

The Maharashtra MHT LLB CET Law Result 2020 for entrance exam are expected soon. All the candidates, who had appeared for the entrance test to qualify for admissions for MHT LLB 3-year course, will be able to check their results on the official website of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET LLB 2020 entrance exam was held on November 2 and 3 this year. The selected candidates will become eligible for admissions to three-year LLB courses in all the government and government-aided colleges in the state of Maharashtra. The qualified candidates for MHT CET Law Written Exam 2020 will be called for MHT CET Law Result 2020 counselling round.

Steps to check and download the MHT CET Law Result 2020 -

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET at mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, you will get a link to access result for 3 year-LLB programme

Step 3: Select the MHT CET Law Result 2020 link

Step 4: On the login page, enter the required credentials

Step 5: Your MHT LLB 3 Year CET 2020 Result will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print-out of MHT LLB 3 Year CET 2020 Result

The MAH CET law entrance test for the five-year LLB programme was held on October 11. The date of the declaration of the result for the MHT 5-year LLB CET has not been mentioned on the official website.

Meanwhile, the MHT CET result 2020 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) groups will be announced by Sunday, November 28, as mentioned in the official notification issued by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell.

MAH LLB CET is held annually by the Maharashtra Government for admission to the three-year LLB programme.