MHT MBA CET Registration for MBA Admission 2021 Begin: How to Apply, Exam Pattern

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has started the registration process for the Master of Business Administration common entrance test (MAH MBA CET) 2021. Students willing to take admission to the MBA, MMS programme offered by various government, government-aided, university-managed institutes, and private colleges can apply for the same at - mba2021.mahacet.org. The MHT MBA application 2021 can be submitted by July 17.

The MHT MBA CET 2021 will be conducted in computer-based test mode across various centres in the state and outside. The exam will be of 150 minutes duration and will have 200 multiple choice type questions from logical reasoning, abstract reasoning, quantitative aptitude, and verbal ability or reading comprehension. Each question will be of one mark and the total marks will be 200.

MHT MBA CET 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT MBA CET at https://mba2021.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab for new registration

Step 3: Read the details and click on “I Accept and Proceed”

Step 4: Enter all the required details like personal detail, mobile number, email id and password

Step 5: Save the registration number and password for subsequent logins. Proceed further to fill in the MHT MBA CET 2021 application form

Step 6: Complete the application form, upload the documents in specified size and format and pay the application fee

Step 7: Download a copy of the MHT MBA CET application form for future reference

MHT MBA CET 2021: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000.

MHT MBA CET 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate from any recognised university. Candidates of reserved category belonging to Maharashtra State should have 45 per cent marks. Those who have appeared for the final year exam of graduation and are awaiting the result can also apply.

