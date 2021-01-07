MHT-CET Releases First CAP Final Merit List 2020 for Engineering and Pharmacy

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT-CET) on Thursday, January 7 released the first final merit list for engineering and pharmacy (BTech/BPharma) courses. The MHT CET 2020 engineering and pharmacy first final meritlist is based on the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Those candidates who had applied for any of the courses can check the list at mahacet.org.

In order to check the MHT CET 2020first final merit list for engineering and pharmacy (BTech/BPharma) courses, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell website at mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a hyperlink that reads ‘MAH-CET Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2020’. Click on it

Step 3: On a new page, you will see an option , ‘MHT-CET CAP 2020 merit list’. You need to click on this

Step 4: On being taken to a new window, you will see the list

Step 5: Press control + F or Command + F to enable the search box. In the box, type your roll number to check your rank

Step 6: Download a copy of the PDF for future reference

After knowing the rank, the candidate can apply for their college preferences accordingly. The ones who have made it to MHT-CET CAP 2020 round 1 will need to fill up the form between January 7 to January 9. These people will mandatorily have to submit the allotted college fee in this month itself.

The cell will also be releasing CAP provisional category-wise seat matrices 2020 for the benefit of the BTech and BPharma candidates. Further, the selected candidates of the BTech and BPharma courses can also attend the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell 2020 counselling. The round will be conducted to make the candidates a part of the seat allocation processbased on their choices.

Meanwhile, the MHT CET has also released the final merit list 2020 for Arts courses.