MHT CET Result 2022 Today, How to Check

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 result today, September 15 at 5 pm. The scorecards will be available at cetcell.mahacet.org, and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, once it is declared. The results will be out for both PCM and PCB group. Over four lakh students had appeared for the exam this year.

The MHT CET 2022 answer key was released on September 1. Candidates were allowed to raise objections regarding questions, if any through candidate login from September 2. The deadline to submit the grievances was September 4 up to 5 pm. The final answer key and results will be prepared after considering the objections raised against the preliminary answer key.

MHT CET Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1. Visit the official website – mahacet.org

Step 2. Click on the ‘MHT CET 2022 result’ download link

Step 3. Enter the application number and date of birth

Step 4. The MHT CET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the answer key for future use

MHT CET is a state-level examination for admission to engineering, pharmacy, and several other courses. The MHT CET 2022 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) group exam was conducted from August 5 to 11, and the PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group exam between August 12 to 2. A MHT CET 2022 re-exam was held for physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics on August 29 for candidates who missed the exam due to technical issues like server failure, and heavy rain in the state. The total marks in each paper is 100.

From academic session 2023-24, equal weightage will likely be given to MHT CET and class 12 marks for admission to colleges. The decision to give 50 per cent weightage to class 12 marks has already been approved in principle but the state is yet to decide on how it would bring parity between the scores across various boards. The exam might also be held twice from next year.

