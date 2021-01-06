MHT CET To Release Final CAP Merit List For BTech, B Pharma Courses Soon

MHT CET Merit List | The first final merit list for Engineering and Pharmacy (BTech/BPharma) programmes will be released by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MH-CET) on the basis of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). The MHT CET merit list will be released at the official website- mahacet.org. The CAP merit list has been released on the basis of MHT CET counselling rounds. All the shortlisted candidates can submit their college preference on the choice-filling portal. The facility would be made available once the CAP merit list 2020 is released. Here’s the direct link to check the MHT CET CAP provisional merit list 2020- click here For the convenience of B.Tech aspirants, Maharastra State Cell will also release the CAP provisional category-wise seat matrix which will help aspirants know about their admission status. Additionally, the entrance test cell will release the merit list for various other undergraduate (UG) programmes. All the candidates who have been selected will be given an opportunity to submit the option form for CAP round one from January 7 to January 9, 2021. The final CAP seat allotment list 2020 will be released by the Maharashtra Cell on January 13. MHT-CET 2020 CAP merit list: How to download Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharashtra State Cell- mahacet.orgStep 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads- CAP 2020 BE/BTech resultsStep 3: Download the merit listStep 4: The MHT CET 2020 merit list will be displayed on the computer screen Step 5: Take a print out of MHT CET 2020 merit for future reference The provisional MHT CET merit list was released on January 2, 2021. The State cell also released the final merit list for Engineering aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions. As many as 3.86 lakh students had appeared for MH CET examinations in PCM (physics, chemistry, mathematics) and PCB (physics, chemistry and biology) groups.