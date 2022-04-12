MICA Offers Advanced Certificate Course in Digital Marketing, Communication

Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA) Ahmedabad along with edtech company, upGrad has launched the 50th cohort of its advanced certificate programme in digital marketing and communication. Triggered by the rising demand, the majority of learners enrolling in the digital marketing programme includes early to mid-level professionals, who have been evaluating upskilling options for progressive career growth, claims the edtech.

In a span of 5 years, the partnership has enrolled over 10,000 learners and counting into a fully online programme and has enabled an unprecedented maximum salary hike of 300 per cent after the programme completion, it added.

As per upGrad Data Labs (an internal arm of producing company-specific data-driven reports & insights), 87 per cent of upGrad learners who have completed the digital marketing program in Q3FY22 have attained meaningful career outcomes in the form of salary hikes, promotions, job switches, etc. across top Indian and international companies. Taking it a notch higher, upGrad alumni are also placed with companies like Amazon, Swiggy, Google, Flipkart, American Express, and Microsoft to name a few," it said.

Elated by the development, Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad said, “What started years back is now reaping dividends. The 10,ooo+ learners who trusted us in their LifeLongLearning journey bear testimony to the kind of flexibility and feasibility the program offers. We operate in times where online education is no longer playing a second fiddle to the traditional learning system but has emerged as a viable option to skip career redundancy. All of these wouldn’t have been possible without the progressive leadership at MICA Ahmedabad whose support and faith in upGrad have led us to create milestones year over year.”

Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta - President and Director, MICA said, “We are pleased with our collaboration with upGrad which has helped us create a skilled talent pool through our online program. All these years of partnership have yielded strong results in terms of career outcomes for our learners, and as we progress from here, we can expect a skilled crop of marketing professionals to emerge as the next-gen leaders for addressing the forthcoming industrial challenges.”

