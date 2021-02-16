MICAT 2021 Phase II Result Out at mica.ac.in, Check Details Here

MICAT 2021: Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA), Ahmedabad, has declared the MICAT phase II result for various Post Graduate Diploma programmes on its official website www.mica.ac.in. Those who have taken the MICAT phase II exam on January 30can check their scores by using their registered login credentials.

Candidates qualifying for the MICAT phase II will be further called for Group Exercise (GE) & Personal Interview (PI). The MICAT 2021 GE and PI will be conducted at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata andMumbai. Follow the given steps to check the MICAT phase II score.

How to check MICAT 2021 phase II score:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MICA Ahmedabad at mica.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘candidates’ portal’ and enter your MICAT phase II user id and password

Step 3: MICAT phase II score will be displayed

Step 4: Download MICAT phase II result 2021 and take a print out of it.

MICA will call the candidates for GE and PI on the basis of their MICAT or CAT/XAT/GMAT score. Around 1/10th of the total number of candidates appearing in MICATs are shortlisted for GE & PI. As per the official notification, the MICA will release the list of shortlisted candidates for GE and PI on February 19. The GE and PI will be held from March 9 to 21. MICAT 2021 final result will be released in March last week tentatively. The candidates qualifying the same will be offered admission to PGDM-C and PGDM. Candidates are requested to keep visiting the MICA official website for further updates.

MICAT is a Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted twice a year at various centres in over 48 cities across the country. Those appearing for both phase of MICAT, their best score will be considered. The registration for MICAT phase II was commenced on November 26, 2020, and concluded on January 20. The admit card for the same was on January 27, 2021.