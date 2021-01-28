MICAT Admit Card 2021 Released at mica.ac.in, Check How to Download

MICAT II 2021 admit card has been released by the Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad, on January 27, 2021. The MICAT 2021 admit card has been released in the online mode at Mudra Institute’s official website - mica.ac.in. All the candidates who have earlier registered to appear in MICAT can download the addmit card for Phase II from the official website of the institute by using their user ID and password to login to their account.

As per the official notification released, the MICAT II exam will be conducted on January 30, 2021. The phase 1 of MICAT 2021 admit card has been released on December 3.On the day of the examination, it is mandatory for the candidates to carry a hard copy of the MICAT II admit card 2021 to the examination centre along with a government photo ID proof.

MICAT 2021 Admit Card For Phase 2: How To Download

Candidates will be required to follow these steps to download the MICAT hall ticket 2021:

Step 1: Go to the MICA (Ahmedabad) official website - mica.ac.inStep 2: On the homepage, find a link for the call letter/admit card downloadStep 3: A new window will open. In the dialogue box, enter MICAT 2021 user ID and passwordStep 4: Login by clicking on the ‘Submit’ buttonStep 5: MICAT 2021 admit card will be displayed on the computer screenStep 6: Download the MICAT 2021 hall ticket and cross-verify the details mentioned on it. Take a print out for future use

MICAT Admit Card 2021: How To Ask For Corrections

All the candidates who find an error in their MICAT II 2021 admit card must reach out to the authorities at the earliest. In case, due to technical issues, the admit card is not accessible, or there are errors on the details of the hall ticket, contact the MICA office or helpline on the following address and contact details:

Admission OfficeMICAShelaAhmedabad – 380058, IndiaPhone – 02717 – 308313 (D)/308250

One can also send an email at - admissionenquiry@micamail.in