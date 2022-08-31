Microsoft India Launches Blogging Contest 'Azure Blogathon'

Microsoft India recently launched Azure Blogathon, a year-long technical blogging contest that will let contestant share their experiences with building solutions on Azure. The top three winners from the Blogathon will get a Surface Pro X, while the next 25 blog submissions will each receive an online voucher worth Rs 2000.

Additionally, the first 50 bloggers on the platform will receive special t-shirts, and the writer of every valid blog entry will receive an Azure Certification Exam Voucher. The chosen blogs will get a change to be published on the Blogathon website, which will help in educating developers from around the world to scale in building solutions on Azure.

Winning blogs will be selected based on the quality and validity of their content. The blogs must have in-depth technical content containing examples, technical details, and useful & working source code. The blogs are expected to contain relevant scenarios and use cases on the Microsoft Azure platform.

A jury panel of IT professionals will be announcing the winners in the last week of each quarter. Thus, allowing the winning bloggers to become community leaders and win prizes.

As an incentive to the participants, winners for each quarter will get an opportunity to become part of the jury for the next quarter, giving them ample recognition.

This initiative will help developers share their ideas, learning, and innovations in the form of blogs and present them with the opportunity to become developer community leader and win amazing prizes, said the tech giant in an official statement.

The contest will be divided into four quarters with each quarter focusing on a different theme. The first quarter’s theme will be Azure-focused Programming Languages.

“With the KPI of driving more than 25 high-quality blogs per quarter, a repository will be created by the end of June 2023. The content will be collected till the last week of October, giving participants time to experiment with their blogging skills and submit quality content,” informed the firm in its press release.

