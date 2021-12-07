Microsoft, Monster to Launch Career Fair for Cloud Professionals

Microsoft along with Monster.com launched a virtual career fair for cloud professionals, to be held from December 13 to 17. The virtual career fair intends to cater to over 25,000 participants with over 50 hiring partners and more than 400 job opportunities. It will offer certifications in the areas of infra, applications, data, AI, security, compliance, and identity, among others, through exam preparation bundles, discounted vouchers, etc. The platform offers guides for the path the candidates might want to take from fundamental to expert level courses, reads the official notice.

The career fair — Velocity aims to create a hub of certified cloud coders in India. The registrations for the fair are open till December 13 and interested candidates can apply for free at monsterindia.com. The fair can be accessed by Microsoft-certified cloud professionals with one to eight years of experience.

Also read| From Machine Learning to Financial Markets - What India Learned Online This Year?

According to a survey by Monster.com, the demand for cloud professionals has seen an uptrend with cloud-related roles taking up nearly 10 per cent of total jobs with three lakh active job seekers in November 2021. Skills such as cloud computing, AWS/Azure, cloud migration, SAP, cloud security, machine learning and artificial intelligence are highly pursued by recruiters. Further, the demand for cloud-related roles has grown exponentially since last year — over 40 per cent, with over 608,000 cloud professionals across all verticals in India.

Amid the demand for cloud professionals, there is an emerging talent gap prevailing in the industry due to the lack of adequate skilling and hence Velocity was conceptualised to cater to this burgeoning demand in the industry, says the online recruiting platform. “The two organisations are collaborating to create a talent revolution in the industry through upskilling professionals with Microsoft certifications and bridging the gap between qualified candidates and the most sought-after recruiters in the country," reads the official release.

Read| German University Offers 1-year MBA With Option of Post Study Work Visa, CAT Score Not Required

Indrani Choudhury, Chief Learning Officer, Microsoft India commented, “Adding a Microsoft certification to your resume can make you stand out and give you the edge you need to get your next job. With a Microsoft certification, you validate your skills and ability and showcase your energy and commitment to embrace learning new technologies. Sixty percent of IT hiring managers stated that applications with IT certifications are significantly more likely to be reviewed. Velocity is a unique Career Fair hosted by Monster and sponsored by Microsoft for fulfilling the demand of our 50+ Microsoft Cloud Partners who are looking to hire young professionals who have earned Microsoft cloud certifications.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.