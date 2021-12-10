Microsoft, WhiteHat Jr Launch ‘Code with Minecraft’ Course for Kids

Microsoft India and WhiteHat Jr have collaborated to offer a Code with Minecraft course for students. The Code with Minecraft program will provide students with an opportunity to master important coding concepts through a highly curated curriculum based on Minecraft.

The Code with Minecraft course is available in multiple packages for students aged 6-14 years. Students start with game-based learning on Minecraft where they can build their own game heroes, game worlds and play multiplayer games within Minecraft’s rich, ever-evolving environment while learning foundational coding concepts such as commands, sequences, variables, loops and conditionals. As students progress through the curriculum, they will learn advanced coding concepts and languages.

Read | From Data Science to Ux Design: List of Certificate Courses Offered By Google

The course will be available via the live one-on-one online learning platform Whitehat Jr. Microsoft will upskill WhiteHat Jr educators through special workshops delivered by the Minecraft Education Edition Teacher Academy.

Trupti Mukker, CEO, WhiteHat Jr, said, “For years, Minecraft has fascinated children across the world. We are very excited to be able to collaborate with Microsoft India and bring such an engaging learning experience to children."

Speaking about the initiative, Navtez Bal, Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India, said, “The skills of the future will look very different from the skills that exist today. Platforms like Minecraft are ensuring students have deep, immersive learning experiences that unlock both creativity and critical thinking.”

Minecraft is a sandbox for unlimited creativity in which students are presented with fundamental blocks to imagine and create various shapes, items and entire worlds. Students use simplified block code editing to modify anything, from how characters look to the physical laws that govern them. The guided, hands-on approach of designing rich, 3D environments further customizes the learning experience. Additionally, Minecraft gives students access to a thriving 140-million-strong global community of gamers and creators.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.