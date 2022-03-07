Migration Certificate Not Mandatory For NEET UG Counselling 2021, Says MCC

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate or NEET-UG Counselling 2021, is now underway and has completed two rounds. The MCC, the Medical Counselling Committee, has issued an important notification regarding the Migration Certificate for reporting purposes.

According to the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2021 notification, the Migration Certificate is no longer a “mandatory" document for reporting. It is only a desirable document, and if one is unable to present it for some reason, the institute will not deny admission.

The medical students must, however, promise the institution that they will submit the documents within seven days. Candidates may see the notification on the official site: MCC.nic.in.

The MCC notice said, “It is for the information to candidates/ participating colleges that the Migration Certificate for Reporting of UG Counselling is a desirable document but not “mandatory".

“It is advised to colleges that in case any candidate is not able to produce ‘Migration Certificate’, the college can admit the candidate provisionally by receiving an undertaking from the candidate that he/she will submit the migration certificate within 7 days," it added.

The MCC declared the round 2 results for NEET UG Counselling 2021 on February 27 at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who participated in NEET-UG 2021 round 2 counselling were assigned a seat. They had to download their seat allotment letters and report to their colleges between February 27 and March 5, 2022. From March 10, MCC will accept registrations for the mop-up round of NEET counselling 2021 and the choice-filling facility will be available from March 11, 2022.

The mop-up round will be open to candidates who did not participate in round two. The result PDF for the NEET counselling 2021 mop-up round will be issued on March 19, 2022, following the seat allotment procedure.

MCC is in charge of NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), and AIIMS and JIPMER seats under the AIQ, as well as seats at central and deemed universities, ESIC, AFMS, and AIIMS and JIPMER. Candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will also be eligible to compete for the 15 per cent AIQ seats.

