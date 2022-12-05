Mindler Launches Virtual Internship Programme in Enterprise Risk Management for School Students

In a bid to bolster risk literacy and risk awareness among India’s school students right from an early age, the Institute of Risk Management (IRM), India Affiliate, has partnered with Mindler to launch the Virtual Internship Program (VIP) on Enterprise Risk Management.

Specially tailored for 8th to 12th graders, the VIP is an affordable simulated experiential learning initiative that will give young students a glimpse into the world of ERM, helping them to understand what it means to be a certified Enterprise Risk Manager and introducing them to a career in risk management, claims the institute in its release.

The VIP will aim to create an interest in risk-thinking and urge students to consider ERM not only as a career path to becoming a Risk Manager or Chief Risk Officer but also as a must-have global skill for any job role, family business or entrepreneurial venture, as risk is universal. The VIP will include a simulated internship.

Hersh Shah, CEO of IRM India Affiliate, commented on the virtual internship program: “ERM is no longer a career but a must-have global life skill. ERM and risk management is also one of the fastest-growing domains with an average 30% increase in job opportunities each year. The role of the CRO has also been in demand and IRM through its 5-level certificate track (Fellowship at Level 5) has developed many qualified CROs across the globe."

“Furthermore, a joint report by IRM and national statutory body AICTE revealed that 96% of organisations believe that risk literacy is important for success. The IRM India Affiliate and Mindler collaboration assumes even more significance keeping these factors in mind. We hope that this VIP will contribute positively to the education ecosystem and become a platform for young school students to actively consider adding ERM as a global skill,” added Shah.

Also commenting on the collaboration, Mindler’s Pratham Sutaria, Head of Mindler Immrse and New Initiatives, said, “The program is very much in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.This program provides an opportunity to enter a simulated world and try out ERM as a career option. We are positive that this collaboration will benefit millions of students.”

The virtual internship program can be accessible by students of 8th to 12th grade here: https://immrse.mindler.com/cr/risk-management

