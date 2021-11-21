Ministry of Defence (Navy) Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for Trade Apprentices, Class 10th Pass Can Apply

The Ministry of Defence (Navy) has invited applications for as many as 275 posts of various trade apprentice posts for a period of one year at the Naval Dockyard Apprentices School, Visakhapatnam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website at apprenticeshipindia.org on or before December 5.

ITI qualified candidates will be hired for several roles including electrician, electronics mechanic, fitter, painter, machinist, carpenter, mechanic, etc. The training for the selected candidates will commence from April 1, 2022.

“Apprenticeship training is one time opportunity to the candidates. If any candidate previously completed apprenticeship training in the same / different establishment, as per the apprenticeship Act 1961 individual is not eligible for apprenticeship training for second time," the official notice reads.

Ministry of Defence (Navy) recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared SSC, Matric, or class 10 with 50 per cent marks in aggregate. They must also have cleared ITI (NCVT/SCVT) with 65 per cent marks in aggregate.

Age limit: Candidates belonging to general and OBC must have been born between April 1, 2001, and April 1, 2008 (both dates inclusive). While those belonging to SC and ST must have been born between April 1, 1996, and April 1, 2008 (both dates inclusive). The children of naval civilians, defence employees will get an additional age relaxation of two years subject to the approval of IHQ / MoD (Navy).

Ministry of Defence (Navy) recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to apprenticeshipindia.org

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the trade apprenticeship application link

Step 3. Register using your name and a valid phone, email id

Step 4. Fill up the application form

Step 5. Upload required documents

Step 6. Pay the application fees. Submit.

Step 7. Download and take a print out of the filled registration form for further use

Ministry of Defence (Navy) recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected via a written exam featuring objective-type questions. It will consist of 50 questions — 20 from mathematics, 20 from general science, and 20 from general knowledge with each question carrying one and a half marks. The exam will be held on January 27 and results will be released on January 29.

Candidates who clear the written examination would be called for interviews in various reservation categories and trades. The interview will be based on the technical skills of the candidates in their respective trades. The interview process will be held between January 31 to February 3. Candidates selected in the interview will have to undergo a medical examination that will be conducted between February 7 to 15.

