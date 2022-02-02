Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to Train 85,000 People in Chipset Design

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will be hosting the second seminar on the Chips to Startup (C2S) programme on February 4 this year. The 90-minute seminar will be conducted from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. Through this programme, the government plans to train over 85,000 specialized manpower in the domain of VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration) and Embedded System Design.

Posting the details in a tweet, the MeitY also shared a registration link for interested parties. Part of the government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, the C2S programme aims to enhance and encourage next-generation capabilities among chip designers.

#AatmaNirbharBharat | Chips to Startup (C2S) Program of @GoI_MeitY aims to foster the Next Generation Capabilities among chip designers for making India self-reliant in Electronics System Design. Attend the 2nd webinar on C2S on Feb 4, 2022. Register at https://t.co/eQ03sa2yXv pic.twitter.com/elpGG6RxNa — Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) January 31, 2022

Also read| RRB NTPC Committee Receives Over 1 Lakh Grievances, Review Within 2 Weeks

Additionally, the C2S also offers financial support and design infrastructure to support the development of Application Specific Integrated Circuits, System on Chips (SoCs), Systems, IP Cores, and Field Programmable Gate Arrays or FPGA-based designs.

The programme aims to expand the horizons of Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) space by way of inculcating the culture of SoC/ System Level Design at the Bachelors, Masters and Research level and act as a catalyst for the growth of start-ups involved in the fabless design.

C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), a scientific society operating under MeitY has been appointed as the nodal office for the C2S program.

With the launch of this programme last month, the government invited proposals from academic institutes, R&D organizations, startups, and MSMEs on System/SoC/IP Core development under Academia-Industry Collaborative Projects, Grand Challenges/Hackathons/RFP. The window to submit the proposal closed on January 31.

Meanwhile, MeitY recently partnered with startup eco-system builder T-Hub to disburse grants to 13 Indian startups for the development of their innovative solutions.

Read| Education Budget 2022: More Funds, Job Promise, Here’s What Education Sector Got

The startups were selected from across the country for Digital India’s Scale Up programme and each of these startups received Rs 7.5 lakh as a partial grant. The selected startups had shown proof of concept, built an existing customer base, and exhibited the potential for scale across the country, reported Telangana Today. In addition to the grant, the selected companies will also receive mentorship through boot camps on business model development, go-to-market strategy, pitching process, and fundraising tips.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.