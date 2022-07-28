Ministry of External Affairs is Hiring Passport Officers, Salary up to Rs 2,09,200

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a job advertisement for posts of passport officers and deputy passport officers. According to the official notification, the Central Passport Organisation, a subordinate office of the MEA intends to fill its vacancies on a deputation basis. The applications must be submitted to the concerned office within 30 days of the advertisement’s publication.

The central government officers who meet the eligibility requirements can apply offline. Candidates will have to send by post the duly filled form available on the website to the MEA office in New Delhi. Selected candidates would be assigned to various stations across the country.

Passport Officers Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Passport officers: Candidates should hold analogous posts on a regular basis in the parent department or have 5 years of service in level 11 of the pay matrix or equivalent department on a regular basis. Furthermore, applicants must have 9 years of experience in passport, consular, emigration, administration, finance, accounts, vigilance, or public grievance. A bachelor’s degree from a recognised university is also required.

Deputy passport officers: An applicant must be holding analogous posts on a regular basis in the parent cadre or department, or have 5 years of service in Level-10 of the pay matrix rendered after appointment to that level on a regular basis in the parent cadre or department. A bachelor’s degree from a recognised university is required to be eligible for the deputy positions. In addition, 5 years of experience in passport, consular, emigration, administration, finance, accounts, vigilance, or public grievance is required.

Age limit: A candidate’s maximum age should not be more than 56 years as of the application deadline.

Passport Officers Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates who get selected for the post of passport officer will get a salary ranging between Rs 78,800 and Rs 2,09,200 (per month). Meanwhile, those selected for the post of Deputy Passport Officer will be receiving a salary between Rs 67,700 and Rs 2,08,700 (per month).

