Ministry of External Affairs Offers 75 Internships for Graduates, Direct Hiring, Stipend Rs 10000

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has invited applications for its internship programme. A total of 75 internships will be offered for a term of three months, from the month of April to June. Those interested can apply on the official website internship.mea.gov.in by February 15. The programme has been launched in collaboration with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the commemoration of 75 years of independence.

Selected candidates would be introduced to various aspects of the functioning of the Ministry, its attached offices, and its role in helping the Indian citizens. There may be a possible visit to one of the missions abroad, however, subject to prevailing conditions, the official website said.

The MEA Internship Policy 2022 focuses on inclusivity and diversity, be it in terms of socio-economic status, qualifications, or domicile. As a result, the selection procedure will follow a ‘quota-cum-weightage’ system, according to which the candidates across all states and union territories will be considered. Two applicants from each of the 28 states and 8 Union Territories will be assigned the role of interns. Three interns will be selected from the districts under the TADP and candidates belonging from the SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories while 30 per cent of the total seats are reserved for women.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a graduate degree as the minimum educational qualification. In addition, those who are in their final years of graduation and/or have the provision of a mandatory internship in their curriculum are also eligible to apply. The candidate must not be above 25 years of age as of December 31, 2022.

Selection Procedure

The entire selection procedure will be conducted online. The procedure consists of two stages – preliminary screening and personal interview. The primary screening will be done by an elimination-based method. It will factor in the marks obtained by the candidate in class 12 and graduation. Three times the number of selected candidates will be called for a personal interview after the preliminary screening, after which, 75 candidates will be selected for the internship programme.

Stipend

Selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month. At the end of the internship, each intern will have to submit a detailed report on the work carried out and make a presentation on it, if required.

