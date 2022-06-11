Ministry of Finance's DEA is Hiring Interns, Stipend up to Rs 20,000

The Ministry of Finance has invited applications for internship at the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). The role is open for PhD and postgraduate students working on specific issues such as microeconomic management, economic reforms, capital markets, exchange management, foreign investment in India and Indian investment abroad, monetary policy, and so on.

The duration of the internship may be between 3 to 6 months. Candidates can apply through the official website of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs (MoF-DEA). The last date to submit the application is June 16 at dea.gov.in.

Also read| Want to Work With Govt? List of Internships in Public Sector

On successful selection, post-graduate candidates will get token remuneration of Rs 10,000 per month while PhD students will get Rs 20,000 per month. Internship certificates will be issued to the candidates at the end of the internship of not less than 3 months.

Ministry of Finance Internship 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible to apply for the post, candidates must be pursuing post-graduation (session 2021-2023) or PhD in economics, law, finance, or management from institutions ranked among the top 25 as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework.

Ministry of Finance Internship 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs (MoF-DEA)

Step 2: Click on the internship link for ‘Internship Scheme of the Department of Economic Affairs for the year 2022-23’.

Step 3: Fill in basic details and register yourself.

Step 4: Indicate three divisions of interest in order of preference, duration of availability and other details to complete the application form.

Step 5: Submit the application form and save a copy for future reference.

Read| TCS is Hiring MBAs: Over 40,000 Posts on Offer, Freshers Can Apply Too

Ministry of Finance Internship 2022: Selection process

Shortlisting of candidates will be done by a committee of senior DEA officers on the basis of the application form. Only 15 candidates will be selected for the paid internships, however, the committee may also select an additional 10 interns for unpaid internships. Candidates will be required to carry out an intense study on the research topics and divisions they select in the internship.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.