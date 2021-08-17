Ministry of Labour and Employment Hiring for 151 ESIC Deputy Director Posts

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced 151 vacancies for the post of Deputy Director in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Ministry of Labour, and Employment. Those interested in the position can submit the application form latest by September 2. The application forms have been made available at the official UPSC website.

To be selected for the post, candidates will have to clear a recruitment exam followed by an interview round. The recruitment test centres will be in various cities across India including, Kochi, Delhi, Jammu, Mumbai, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ranchi, Bhopal, Nagpur, Jaipur, Chennai, Lucknow.

Ministry of Labour, and Employment Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The upper age is capped at 35 years. The upper age will be relaxed for SC, ST candidates as per govt norms.

Education: Applicants must have a degree from a recognised university along with three years of experience in public relations or insurance or revenue or tax-related matters or administration or accounts or marketing in an autonomous body or government or public sector.

Ministry of Labour, and Employment: How to apply?

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the UPSC website

Step 2: Click on the apply online tab on the homepage. You will be directed to a new page where you will find a hyperlink that reads ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various recruitment posts’, click it

Step 3: A new page will open where you will see an option that reads, ‘Deputy Director’ click it

Step 4: You will be taken to a new page wherein you will find a ‘new registration’ tab. Click on it and fill the form, attach relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Hit the submit tab once done and take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page.

To be qualified candidates need at least 50 marks. For OBC candidates the minimum marks are 45, for SC, ST, and PwBD it is 40 marks. The shortlisted candidates will be hired for two-year probation.

