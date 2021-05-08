Ministry of Social Justice is Hiring Graduates, Salary up to Rs 75,000

The National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), a central advisory body for central government’s Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has invited applications from graduates of reputed institutions for inspecting the schemes and institutions funded by the Ministry. A total of 23 candidates are needed for the Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) of the department functioning from NISD.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts of PMU on non-renewable contractual for two years by visiting the official website of NISD - www.nisd.gov.in. NISD started accepting the candidates’ applications from May 1 and will continue to do so by May 31, 2021.

Ministry of Social Justice Recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should be graduate in any discipline. Job seekers should have experience in socially relevant engagement. The applicants should have proficiency in the usage of computer and strong presentation and communication skill.

Age: The candidates’ age should not be more than 25 years on the date of start of online application.

Ministry of Social Justice Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1:Visit official website of NISD at www.nisd.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Advertisement-Recruitment Of PMUs’ under Latest news section

Step 3: A news page will open up. Click on ‘Click Here’ shown against ‘Apply Online’

Step 4: Fill the form, upload the documents and submit

Step 5:Save and download the application form. Take a print out of the application form for future use

Ministry of Social Justice Recruitment: Selection Process

Based on the criteria of strength of the institution, social work done, educational accomplishments, as many as 230 candidates will be shortlisted. The shortlisted candidates will undergo a written aptitude test, group discussion, and interview. The joining of candidates shall be done before July 15, 2021.

Ministry of Social Justice Recruitment: Salary

The selected candidate will be stationed at NISD, New Delhi, and will directly report to Director, NISD, Delhi. The selected candidates will get consolidated remuneration of up to Rs. 75,000 per month.

