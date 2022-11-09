Miranda House, Hansraj College: Seats Still Available at Top DU Colleges, Check NCWEB 3rd Cut-off

The third cut-off list of the University of Delhi (DU) Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has been released. Candidates can check the cut-off list on the official website of the board at ncweb.du.ac.in. The online admission will commence from November 10. This time, the highest cut off is by Miranda House for its BA programme (history + pol sc) with 89 per cent.

Among the programmes offered under DU NCWEB includes BCom, BA programme (economics + pol sc), BA programme (history + pol sc), BA programme economics + Sanskrit, BA programme history + Sanskrit, BA programme pol sc + Sanskrit, to name a few. Only women candidates are eligible for the courses offered by DU NCWEB.

DU NCWEB Admissions 3rd Cut off List

BCom Programme

Miranda House – 88

Hansraj College – 87

Jesus and Mary College – 84

Maitreyi College – 83

BA Programme (Economics + Pol Sc)

Miranda House – 87

Hanraj College – 86

Jesus and Mary College – 83

Maitreyi College – 82

BA Programme (History + Pol Sc)

Miranda House – 89

Hanraj College – 85

Jesus and Mary College – 82

Maitreyi College – 81

The admission process against the first cut-off list took place from October 26 to 28. The highest cut-off for the BCom programme was 95 per cent at Jesus and Mary College, and Miranda House, followed by Hansraj College and Maitreyi College at 94. For BA programme, the highest cut off is 94 per cent for BA (Economics + Political Science) at Miranda House, followed by 93 per cent at Hansraj College. For BA (History + Political Science) programme, the cut off at Miranda House is 93 per cent, which is the highest one.

In the second list released on November 11, the highest cut off was by Miranda House for 92 per cent for BCom programme. This was followed by Hansraj College with 91 per cent, Jesus and Mary College with 90 per cent, and Maitreyi College with 89 per cent. In BA programme (Economics + Pol Sc), the highest cut off was by Miranda House at 91 per cent, Hansraj College at 90 per cent, Jesus and Mary College at 89 per cent, and Maitreyi College at 88 per cent.

