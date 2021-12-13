Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu: IT Graduate, Public Administration Student, Know her Qualifications

The 21-year-old who bought home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu from Chandigarh is making the entire country proud. She is the third Indian to have won the crown after Lara Dutta, and Sushmita Sen.

Despite starting her modelling career at the young age of 17, Harnaaz has been committed to her studies too. On the academic front, the young model attended Shivalik Public School in Chandigarh. She pursued graduation from Government Collège for Girls. Reports claim that she has a degree of Bachelor in Information Technology.

Born in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Harnaaz Kaur and her family moved to Chandigarh and she has been raised there. The advocate of mental health issues, Harnaaz, is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Public Administration.

The newly crowned Miss Universe started participating in beauty pageant competitions from the age of 17. She has bagged numerous pageant titles including Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018, Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021.

Earlier Miss universe

In 2000, Lara Dutta won the title of Miss Universe. Lara who was born to a Punjabi Hindu father and an Anglo-Indian mother in Ghaziabad moved with her family to Bangalore in 1981, where she completed high school from St. Francis Xavier Girls’ High School. She then changed her school and finished her schooling from the Frank Anthony Public School.

She graduated with a degree in economics and a minor in communications from the University of Mumbai. She is fluent in English and Hindi and can also speak Punjabi and Kannada. She was crowned as Miss Intercontinental in 1997.

The first Miss Universe from India, Sushmita Sen who won the title in 1994 was born into a Bengali family in Hyderabad. She attended Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi and St. Ann’s High School in Secunderabad Hyderabad. She but did not pursue any further higher education. She was crowned Femina Miss India 1994 at the of 18.

