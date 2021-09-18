Failed NEET Twice, Retired Major Succeeded in Life, Shares Inspirational Message for Medical Aspirants

At least three medical aspirants from Tamil Nadu died by suicide within three days of the conduct of the medical entrance exam, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Following the heartbreaking news, Major Madhan Kumar, a retired officer with the Indian Army, has shared an inspirational message for NEET aspirants. Sharing his story, the official informed that he too was an MBBS aspirant once who couldn’t make it through the entrance test still did well in life.

Kumar lost NEET not once but twice with a margin of 9 marks and then by a margin of 7 marks. He even re-attempted his 12th exams to improve his score, however, he could not make it to the MBBS college. The retired major later joined Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, but he had to drop out within two months on his family’s advice and went on to pursue engineering. After completing his BTech in textile engineering, he took SSC and CDS and joined the Indian Army.

Later, he cleared both the Combined Defence Service (CDS) exam as well as Short Service Commission (SSC) exam and served the Indian Army. The retired major, who hails from Tamil Nadu, shared his own tale through a tweet.

He wrote, “Missed my MBBS seat by 9 marks against the cut-off. Took a one-year break, improved my +12 score and then reappeared. Met with a nasty accident en route to the exam centre. Missed it by seven marks.” He also wrote that life then gave him the Indian Army and added, “Suicide is not a solution for failures.”

Missed my MBBS seat by 9 marks against the cutoff.Took 1 year break , improved my +12 score & then reappeared.Met with a nasty accident enroute the exam centre. Missed it by 7 marks.Life then gave me #Indianarmy.Sucide is not a solution for failures.Fight back #NEETexam— Major Madhan Kumar 🇮🇳 (@major_madhan) September 16, 2021

The retired major also shared a clip on YouTube where he urged NEET aspirants and their families to not lose hope over a failure citing that there are a plethora of other allied streams such as biotechnology, veterinary medicine, paramedic courses, as well as forensics armed forces medical college that students can opt for.

