MIT Offers Online Course in Data Science, Machine Learning, AI with Placement Assurance

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in collaboration with Indian ed-tech company Hero Vired has launched a full-time integrated programme in data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. It has also announced placement assurance for all aspirants enrolling in the programme.

The 11-month online courses are designed for young professionals and students interested in pursuing careers in data science. They aim to make learners proficient in the industry standards of Python, R, Tableau, PowerBI, Azure, Excel, Tensorflow, PyTorch, SQL, and KNIME.

The program fees include Rs 6,50,000 + taxes. Zero per cent EMIs is also available.

There will be also one-on-one interactive sessions with all learners for live online classes, doubt clarification, personalized mentorship sessions as well as interactive support, and peer-to-peer communication.

Learners will be placed across start-ups and/or established firms in the specific domain according to the logical career progression of the learner, the edtech company said. As a part of the placement assurance program, Hero Vired will offer placement training and assistance for three months post the completion of the program and financial support for the same period.

“With a strong academic and industry focus, the program provides hands-on project-based learning on real data. It offers end-to-end programming, including data engineering and MLOPs," Hero Vired said in an official statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here