MIT's Post Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity Now Available for Indians Too

MITxPRO, a professional education program offered by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — the world’s best-ranked university will now be available for Indian learners too. Students and professionals can both take this course and learn about cybersecurity.

The 10-month Post Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity program. This is the first-ever executive education program from MIT xPRO in collaboration with Emeritus in India. The program has been launched to meet the increasing demand for trained talent in the field of cybersecurity.

Read | From Data Science to Ux Design: List of Certificate Courses Offered By Google

The program starts on December 30, and has a fee of USD 3,500, with flexible payment options and discounts for multiple enrollments. The program is offered through Emeritus. The application process is open and interested can apply by December 29.

The course includes a mix of live weekly sessions and recorded lectures by global faculty and industry leaders. The program structure also includes applying learnings to real-time scenarios and is ideal for mid-and senior-level professionals who have excelled in cybersecurity.

According to the State of Cybersecurity, ISACA, 2021, 32 per cent of Indian organizations said that they experienced more cyberattacks in 2021 than the year before.

Sanjay E. Sarma, Vice President for Open Learning, MIT, said, “The need to address cybersecurity issues has increased dramatically. Almost seven in 10 organizations see cybersecurity enhancement as a top priority this year. The MITxPRO Cybersecurity program curriculum is designed to provide a comprehensive introduction to cybersecurity, focused on both defensive and offensive aspects of the technology. We are pleased to extend MIT xPRO’s global collaboration with Emeritus by bringing this program to India and empowering professionals to upskill their knowledge to be industry-ready in the field of cybersecurity.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.