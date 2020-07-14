Mizoram 12th Result 2020: MBSE Announces HSSLC Results at mbse.edu.in

Mizoram MBSE 12th Result 2020 | Within a week of conducting all the pending exams for the Class 12 Board 2020, the Mizoram Board of School Education announced the MBSE Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam Results. The Mizoram Board Plus two results released announced on the official website at mbse.edu.in on Tuesday, July 14 at 12 noon.

Mizoram Board secretary Lalthangbika had revealed that this year a total of 12,324 students had appeared in the HSSLC exam. “The result and the entire merit list will be available at the website,” he added.

It is also expected that the result of Mizoram Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam will also be released today. This year, 143 students sat for the MBSE Class 10 Compartmental Exam. The students can also purchase a book with all the results compiled together at the MBSE office, priced at Rs 150.

MBSE HSSLC class 12 2020 result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in and click on the link for Mizoram HSSLC Result 2020

Step 2: Login using your exam roll number and other details

Step 3: Once the result appears on screen, download the marksheet

Step 4: Take a printout and save it for future reference

Just like most of the state and central boards, the MBSE also had to postpone the Class 12 Exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The MBSE conducted the pending examinations, including the subjects Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Home Science, between July 1 and 3.

Around 7 thousand students registered for the MBSE Class 12 pending exams conducted in July. The examinations were held following all the safety norms and precautions. All the students were screened carefully and the seating arrangement ensured social distancing.