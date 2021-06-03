Mizoram Board Announces Class 10 Results; How to Check

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the Class 10 result 2021. The MBSE HSLC results were released online at 12 pm and can be downloaded from the official website of Mizoram board, mbse.edu.in.

MBSE Results 2021: Steps to Check

Step 1. Go to the official website of Mizoram Board.

Step 2. Click on the ‘Results’ link.

Step 3. Open the Class 10 MBSE result 2021 link. A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4. Enter your roll number and registration number.

Step 5. Click on the ‘Find Results’ button.

Step 6. The MBSE HSLC result will appear on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

The Mizoram Board had conducted the class 10 exams in April. While the theory papers were held from April 1 to April 20, the practical exams were held from April 16 to April 20.

