Mizoram Mulls Common Uniform for Govt Schools

The state Human Resources Development Board in Mizoram has proposed a common uniform for all government schools in the north-eastern state. In a recent meeting presided over by state Education Minister Lalchandama Ralte, the board suggested introducing a similar school uniform for all state-run schools, its vice-chairman L. Thangmawia said on Sunday.

The HRD board would formally submit its proposal to the state education department this week, he said.

The main reason for introducing common school uniforms was to bring ‘equality’ in the dresses of the rich and economically weak students in both urban and rural areas, Thangmawia, who is also an MLA, said.

A common school uniform is not a new thing and has already been introduced in some states, and in all English medium schools under the Presbyterian Church of Mizoram, the MLA said.

“The common uniforms, if introduced, will help students to join other state-run institutions without purchasing new sets when their parents are transferred from one place to another," Thangmawia told PTI.

He, however, said that the color of the school uniforms might differ from the lower level to the higher level. “The school uniforms used in primary schools may not be similar to the one used in middle, high, and higher secondary levels," he said.

Thangmawia further said that the HRD board meeting had agreed to make an appeal to all schools, both government and private, to sing a patriotic and devotional song Aw nang, kan Lal kan Pathian’ in school assemblies whenever standard operating procedure permits holding of assemblies in the educational institutions.

Aw nang, kan Lal kan Pathian is a famous Mizo devotional and patriotic song composed by renowned Mizo writer and composer Rokunga. No school in the state especially within three Autonomous District Councils in the southern part of the state would be forced to sing the song even if the state government accepted the move, he said.

