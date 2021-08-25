MLA Purna Chandra Swain Clears Offline Class 10 Exam

Where there’s a will, there is a way. A 49-year-old legislator from Odisha has proved this proverb correct as he cleared the matriculation exam after repeated failed attempts. The result of the offline High School Certificate (HSC) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) was announced on Tuesday.

The Biju Janata Dal lawmaker Purna Chandra Swain is among the 15, 136 students who had appeared in the examination conducted on physical mode. Swain had sat for the Offline State Open School Certificate Examination-2021 at SB High School, Surada and passed the examination with 68 per cent marks. Of 500 marks, he secured a total of 340 with B2 grade.

The politician hailing from Ganjam district secured the highest mark in painting (85) followed by home science (83). He secured 67 marks in Odia, 61 in social science and 44 in English.

Worth mentioning, Swain appeared for the exam in an isolation room due to health reasons. As per BSE, the pass percentage of the result stood at 80.83. The three-time MLA had dropped out after 9th standard from Govt High School, Medical Campus in Berhampur.

The exam which concluded on August 5 was held for students not satisfied with the marks allotted as per internal assessment as the annual exam was cancelled due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The popular leader, who attained electoral success in three straight assembly elections and was elected to the state assembly, couldn’t clear the matriculation exam despite several attempts. However, he was lucky this time to have realized his dream.

