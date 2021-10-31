Mo School Campaign: Odisha Govt Approves Projects of Rs 15.18 Cr for Development of 1146 Schools

The Odisha government has approved projects worth Rs 15.18 Cr in 1146 schools across 24 districts of the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced. As many as 14,000 alumni have joined the government’s Mo school campaign within a month and donated the amount for the development of the schools.

“In a major boost to #MoSchool campaign, #Odisha Govt has approved projects worth ₹15.18 Cr in 1146 schools in 24 districts of the State. Within a month, 14,000 alumni have joined the campaign and donated the amount for the development of their respective schools," Patnaik tweeted.

Also read| Bhubaneswar Students Creates Mo School Logo Using Waste Materials

The minister also said over 6 lakh alumni have joined school development programmes. On-field monitoring and social audits will be conducted to maintain transparency.

Launched in 2017, more than 30,000 schools have joined the Mo School campaign along with 5.6 lakh alumni in March. As many as 36,311 alumni connected to the Mo School platform, and Rs 5.2 lakh was collected from them for the development of schools during that month.

The state government is also developing 1,070 schools for transformation which will be completed by November 14 and 50 transformed schools have already been dedicated a few months back in Hinjili block of Ganjam district.

Read| From Delhi to West Bengal, Check List of States Reopening Schools After Diwali

Patnaik had earlier released the first tranche of matching grants of Rs. 1.5 crore to 12 colleges and two universities for the development of institutions under the ‘Mo College’ campaign. Apart from the school transformation programme, the government will develop as many as 40 higher educational institutions under 5T (transparency, teamwork, technology, and timely completion leading to transformation) initiative in the first phase.

Read| Pradhan Writes to Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh CM Over Odia Language-based Education

Meanwhile, Odisha has reopened schools for class 8 on October 25 and class 11 from October 21. Physical classes for students of 9, 10, and 12 resumed from July 26. Students can attend offline classes, however, online classes will continue at the same time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.