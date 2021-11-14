Model Home for Holistic Care of Children Opened in Delhi

Delhi’s Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday inaugurated a model home for holistic care and development of children in Lajpat Nagar, officials said. The ‘Bal-Ashiana’ was inaugurated on the eve of Children’s Day.

The home has been redeveloped and redesigned keeping in mind the children who are in need of care and protection, the officials said. The highlight of this home is that it has a separate section for young adults as a part of the ‘After Care Program’. The government will not only provide for their education and accommodation, but also give them training and placement, the city government said in a statement.

Gautam said, “This modular home is equipped with a recreational centre, playground for children. The special feature of this home is that it has a skill training centre for young adults. Once a child attains the age of 18, he or she is a young adult. But they are still in need of care and support. They still need to complete their education and have a job before they are ready for the larger world.”

