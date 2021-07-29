Modi Launches AI for All, Aims at Training 1 Million Indians in Artificial Intelligence in a Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘AI For All’ initiative at the first anniversary of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. ‘AI for All’ is a programme created with aim of offering a basic understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) for every citizen in the country. This program is driven by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Ministry of Education and Intel India. Interested can access the programme at cbseacademic.nic.in/aiforall.html.

The program aims to introduce AI to 1 million citizens in its first year and is one of the largest AI public awareness programs worldwide. To ensure inclusive access, it is available in 11 different vernacular languages for anyone with digital access. The content is also compatible with various talkback applications to make it accessible for visually impaired people.

AI For All is a four-hour, self-paced, micro-learning program which as applicable to a student, a stay-at-home parent as it is to a professional in any field or even a senior citizen. It is divided into two sections – AI Awareness (1.5 hours) and AI Appreciation (2.5 hours). The segment on AI Awareness provides an elementary understanding of AI and its potentials and pitfalls. The AI Appreciation segment helps learners get introductory knowledge of the common domains of AI and start building personal learning plans.

