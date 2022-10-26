More Female Security Guards, Campus Accommodation for All Girls: UGC Issues Guidelines for Women's Safety

With a focus on creating a safer and gender-equitable atmosphere in colleges and higher education institutions (HEIs), the University Grants Commission (UGC) has established new guidelines. According to UGC’s regulations, it is the institution’s first priority to provide all students, especially female students, with a safe, secure, and violence-free environment.

The notification comes after several institutes from IIT Madras to Chandigarh University to Delhi University’s Miranda House have reported cases of crime against women.

Earlier this year, the UGC established a committee and entrusted it with analysing and revising the safety regulations for execution. The committee praised the UGC’s previous study, “Saksham: Measures for ensuring the Safety of Women and Programmes for Gender Sensitisation on Campuses,” and proposed that Saksham serves as a manual for implementing gender sensitization initiatives in higher education institutions (HEIs).

Hare a few points that have been put out in the guidelines issued by UGC

— An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) must be established at every college/university/educational institution.

While the provision already exists, it is not thoroughly implemented.

— UGC recommended that at the time of admission, students should receive a handbook with comprehensive information on the policies and guidelines for proper conduct.

— In case of an emergency, it should include contact information for the ICC members, student counsellors, anti-ragging cell, health centre, and other university officials.

— On-campus professional counselling services should be accessible to treat students’ psychological and emotional difficulties.

— To keep track of the conduct and activities of students, staff, and visitors, all public areas on campus, including streets, libraries, playgrounds, sports arenas, libraries, and parking lots, should be covered by CCTV which has a centralised monitoring system.

— As stated in the UGC guidelines, the HEIs are required to submit a quarterly report to UGC regarding the steps taken to ensure the safety and security of female employees and students on the premises.

— There should be enough female security officers employed from reputable security companies on HEI campuses.

— The HEIs should provide more female dormitories, and all female students who require dormitory accommodation must have access to it.

— When campuses are located in remote, out-of-the-way, or isolated regions, boundary wall requirements are particularly necessary for assuring student safety.

— With regard to sexual harassment and gender-based prejudice on campus, universities must promote a zero-tolerance policy.

