More Indian Students Keen to Study Abroad in 2021 in Search of Better Healthcare: Report

About 94 per cent more Indian students are keen to study abroad this year as compared to last year, revealed a survey conducted by Leverage Edu - a foreign consultancy platform. Most of the students cited better healthcare facilities as one of the key reasons they wish to study abroad.

As many as 71 per cent of students believe that foreign countries such as UK, US, and Canada have better access to early vaccinations, healthcare infrastructure and quality of air.

The choice of countries remains the same as the US, UK, Canada, Australia. However, fewer students have opted for the US this year. The study further revealed that 75 per cent of students chose the UK as their preferred study destination while 13 per cent and 9 per cent chose Canada and the US, respectively.

The study also revealed that 28 per cent of students changed their destination choice from another country to the UK while 59 per cent of students chose not to change their study destination this year.

Management or business courses remained the top choice of discipline for students with 35 per cent of students opting for subjects in this field. Engineering comes a close second place with 18 per cent and data science, analytics has voted by 9 per cent students as the preferred career choice this year.

Besides, 60 per cent students are looking to fund their studies through an education loan, 58 per cent students have made their plans within the last three months while 36 per cent said they had plans for much longer and are now continuing them.

