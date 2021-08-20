More Parents Involved in Children's Education, 64% Support Hybrid Learning: Survey

As many as 64 per cent of parents are comfortable with the hybrid model of education, which combines virtual instruction with assistance from online learning resources, reported a survey conducted by Brainly.

“The new trend suggests that Indian parents are now more at ease with the fact that their children are using digital devices and the internet to learn and multiply their minds, besides engaging in recreational activities." said the edtech company.

The survey also revealed that parents are more involved in their children’s education as compared to pre-pandemic times. About 60 per cent of the surveyed students reported increased involvement of their parents in their education after the paradigm shift to digital education.

The finding suggests that parents are not only managing their professional and domestic responsibilities, work-from-home (WFH) parents are also making time to support their children on their learning journeys in different ways. They are assisting their children during the online classes (31 per cent), helping with the homework and assignments (22 per cent), or making the students learn experientially (16 per cent).

Only 8 per cent of students said that their parents are helping them in other manners such as by encouraging them to explore more things, offering mental and emotional support, addressing doubts and queries, helping with activities, or by finding tutoring or coaching courses.

The survey also found that 57 per cent of parents are using online learning platforms to aid their children’s learning journeys. Speaking on this trend, Rajesh Bysani, Chief Product Officer at Brainly said, “More and more parents are using online tools and services to look up facts, acquire or recall essential information to better tutor their children."

The top subjects in which students are taking help from their parents include math (35 per cent), English (19 per cent), science (17 per cent), and social sciences (13 per cent).

