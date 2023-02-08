The number of Indian students who went abroad to pursue higher studies has increased over the past year, as per data provided by the Ministry of Education (MoE). Dr Subhas Sarkar, the Minister of State for Education, told the Lok Sabha that approximately 7.5 lakh students went abroad in 2022. The number of students who went abroad (7,50,365 students) rose 68.79 percent compared to 4,44,553 students in 2021.

The number of Indian nationals pursuing studies abroad increased from 4.54 lakh in 2017 to 5.17 lakh in 2018, as per the data provided by the ministry. There was also a significant rise in 2019 as well, with 5.86 lakh candidates leaving the country for higher education. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of Indian nationals in foreign varsities witnessed a severe dip in its record as only 2.59 lakh students registered for higher studies. The numbers saw a slight increase in 2021 with 4.44 lakh registrations.

Among the many countries, the popular study-abroad destinations are the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), and Australia. Detailed information was shared by Subhas Sarkar, in a written response to a question by JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

The data prepared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar was regarding the total number of Indian citizens who are going abroad to gain a higher education degree. In Parliament, Sarkar also clarified that while the Bureau of Immigration and the Ministry of Home Affairs maintain departure and arrival data of Indians, there is no index for capturing the category of Indians going abroad for higher education.

“Purpose of Indians going abroad for higher education is captured manually based either on their verbal disclosure or the type of visa of the destination country produced by them at the time of immigration clearance,” Sarkar stated.

